Breaking News: Violent Hackensack Home Invaders Rob Couple Of $20,000 Watch, Jewelry While Child, 3, Sleeps
SEE ANYTHING? Hit-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian In Paramus

Police were searching for a driver who took off after hitting and killing a 58-year-old female pedestrian in Paramus early Thursday.

Authorities were looking for a blue hatchback last seen fleeing on Soldier Road with headlight damage following the crash at Forest Avenue near the Oradell border shortly before 7:30 a.m., Bergen County Prosecutor's Chief of Detectives  Robert Anzilotti said.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information about the hit-and-run vehicle or driver is asked to contact Paramus police at (201) 262-3400 or the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office at (201) 646-2300.

The prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit joined Paramus police at the scene. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was collecting evidence.

