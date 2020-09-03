SEE ANYTHING? Hit-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian In Paramus

Police were searching for a driver who took off after hitting and killing a 58-year-old female pedestrian in Paramus early Thursday.
Authorities were looking for a blue hatchback last seen fleeing on Soldier Road with headlight damage following the crash at Forest Avenue near the Oradell border shortly before 7:30 a.m., Bergen County Prosecutor's Chief of Detectives Robert Anzilotti said.
Anyone who might have seen something or has information about the hit-and-run vehicle or driver is asked to contact Paramus police at (201) 262-3400 or the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office at (201) 646-2300.
The prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit joined Paramus police at the scene. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was collecting evidence.
