SEE ANYTHING? Hidden Camera Shows Burglary Trio Ransacking Englewood Home

A surveillance camera captured video of three burglars ransacking an Englewood home, said police who asked the public's help finding those responsible.

Police responding to a 9:22 p.m. burglar alarm Friday in the 100 block of Chestnut Street found a rear kitchen door forced open, Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

Backups helped canvass the area with negative results, Halstead said.

The homeowner, who was away, gave detectives surveillance footage showing the intruders "running around the interior of the residence," he said.

A list of missing items was being compiled, the deputy chief said.

Halstead asked that anyone who might have seen something or has either their own surveillance video or information that could help catch whomever was responsible contact the CrimeStoppers group (Bergenfield, Bogota, Englewood, Teaneck & Hackensack).

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards of up to a $1,000 for any information that significantly assists the police in investigations. Tips can be made anonymously on the group’s website at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Or you could call Englewood police detectives directly: (201) 568-4875.

