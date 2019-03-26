SEE ANYTHING? Guns Shown In Fairview Home Invasion

Fairview detectives investigating a gunpoint home invasion turned to the public for help.

They asked that residents in the 300 block of Delano Place and surrounding area check their video surveillance footage from 11 p.m. Monday until midnight.

"It is believed they initially left the area on foot" with an undisclosed amount of cash, the chief added.

No one was injured, he said.

Kahn asked that anyone who sees anything at all suspicious on their video to contact Fairview police immediately: (201) 943-2100 .

The same goes for anyone who might have been out at that time or looking from their window.

