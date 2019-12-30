Contact Us
SEE ANYTHING? Gunman Tries To Rob Haledon Laundromat

Jerry DeMarco
Family Launderette, Haledon
Family Launderette, Haledon Photo Credit: Googlemaps

An armed robber fled empty-handed after trying to hold up a Haledon self-service laundry, authorities said.

The gunman approached the night-shift attendant at the Family Launderette on Haledon Avenue around 1:30 a.m. and demanded money, police Lt. George Guzman said.

“The attendant stated that there was no money and the suspect fled with no proceeds,” Guzman said.

The lieutenant asked that anyone who saw something or has surveillance video or information that could help catch the robber contact Detective Christian Clavo: (973) 790-4444 .

