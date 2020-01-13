Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
SEE ANYTHING? Front Door Smashed, Hackensack Jewelry Store Burglarized

Jerry DeMarco
Premier Jewelry, Main Street, Hackensack
Premier Jewelry, Main Street, Hackensack Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine / DAILY VOICE photos

The owners of a Hackensack jewelry store were totaling the value of merchandise stolen during a weekend burglary, authorities said Monday.

Someone used an object to smash the front door of Premier Jewelers on Main Street sometime after dark on Saturday into Sunday, police Sgt. Anthony Di Persia said.

Detectives canvassed the area seeking surveillance footage.

Meanwhile, the store's front door was replaced on Monday.

Anyone who might have seen something, knows something about the break-in or has surveillance video that might show suspects or possibly an involved vehicle is asked to contact Hackensack police: (201) 646-7760 .

