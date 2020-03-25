SEE ANYTHING? Englewood Police Seek Shooter

Someone fired shots at an Englewood street corner Tuesday night, with at least one round hitting a multi-family building, authorities said.

No one was struck in the shooting at the corner of West Palisade Avenue and Palisade Place shortly after 9 p.m., Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

Detectives as of early Wednesday morning hadn’t developed a suspect yet, he said.

“This is an extremely active investigation,” the deputy chief said.

Halstead asked that anyone who might have seen something or has either surveillance video or information that could help catch whomever was responsible contact the CrimeStoppers group (Bergenfield, Bogota, Englewood, Teaneck & Hackensack).

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards of up to a $1,000 for any information that significantly assists the police in investigations. Tips can be made anonymously on the group’s website at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Or you could call Englewood police detectives directly: (201) 568-4875 .

