SEE ANYTHING? Elmwood Park Police Search For Robbers Who Pistol-Whipped Victim

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me
Linden Avenue and West Street, Elmwood Park
Linden Avenue and West Street, Elmwood Park Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A robbery victim told police he was pistol-whipped on an Elmwood Park street before dawn Thursday, said authorities who asked the public for help finding his assailants.

The 23-year-old Paterson victim told police he’d parked and gotten out of his vehicle near the intersection of Linden Avenue and West Street around 1 a.m. when two men in dark clothing approached him.

One of the muggers repeatedly struck him in the face and head with a silver handgun, Police Chief Michael Foligno said the victim told police.

Both rummaged through his pockets, took his iPhone and roughly $25 in cash and ran off toward the rear of the Linden West apartments, the chief said the victim reported.

A Bergen County sheriff’s K-9 unit helped search the area after police from neighboring towns helped set a perimeter.

Police did find a black hoodie that one of the robbers apparently discarded, Foligno said.

The victim, who was treated for injuries to his face and the back of his head, described the muggers as slim and both in their 20s, one black and the other Hispanic.

Anyone who might have seen something or has area surveillance video or information that could help identify the robbers is asked to call Elmwood Park police: (201) 796-0700.

Callers can remain anonymous, Foligno said.

