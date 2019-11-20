SEE ANYTHING? Drunken Passaic Pedestrian Struck By Hit-Run BMW

The driver of a BMW that struck a drunken pedestrian crossing a Passaic street Tuesday night kept going, said authorities who were searching for the vehicle.

The 29-year-old Passaic victim was struck at Myrtle Avenue and Sherman Street around 8:45 p.m., Capt. Jonathan Schaer said.

The black, four-door sedan took off, a witness told police.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center with a cut on his ear, the captain said.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash, or has information that could help find the driver, is asked to contact Passaic police: (973) 365-3900 .

