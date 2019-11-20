Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Lyndhurst PD: Driver Racing Into Troublesome Motel Lot Had 80 Heroin Folds, Crack, More
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEE ANYTHING? Drunken Passaic Pedestrian Struck By Hit-Run BMW

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anyone who might have witnessed the crash, or has information that could help find the driver, is asked to contact Passaic police: (973) 365-3900.
Anyone who might have witnessed the crash, or has information that could help find the driver, is asked to contact Passaic police: (973) 365-3900. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

The driver of a BMW that struck a drunken pedestrian crossing a Passaic street Tuesday night kept going, said authorities who were searching for the vehicle.

The 29-year-old Passaic victim was struck at Myrtle Avenue and Sherman Street around 8:45 p.m., Capt. Jonathan Schaer said.

The black, four-door sedan took off, a witness told police.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center with a cut on his ear, the captain said.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash, or has information that could help find the driver, is asked to contact Passaic police: (973) 365-3900 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.