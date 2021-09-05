Contact Us
SEE ANYTHING? Detectives Investigate Shots Fired Outside Mother's In Wayne

Jerry DeMarco
Mother's Ale House, Mountainview Avenue in Wayne.
Mother's Ale House, Mountainview Avenue in Wayne. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

Gunshots brought Wayne police and other law enforcement officers to Mother's Ale House before dawn Sunday, but no victims or shooters were found, authorities said.

Four shots were confirmed off Mountainview Boulevard, in the shadow of northbound Route 23, shortly after 2 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wayne Police Chief Jack McNiff said.

“Upon arrival the police located a possible crime scene but were unable to locate a victim,” they said in a joint release.

Valdes and McNiff didn’t address a report that the popular nightspot was sheltered in place or that a red pickup truck was seen fleeing the shooting.

The Passaic County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Meanwhile, the investigation was continuing, Valdes and McNiff said.

They asked that anyone with information that could help find whoever was responsible contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org. Or call Wayne police: (973) 694-0600

