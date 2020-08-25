Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Police & Fire

SEE ANYTHING? Bullet Fired Into Clifton Home Misses 1-Year-Old Child

Jerry DeMarco
police car
police car Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A bullet fired into a Clifton home missed hitting a baby, authorities said.

Police turned to the public Tuesday for help investigating the shooting, as well as another a few days later.

They don't appear related, authorities said.

The first occurred around 9:45 p.m. Aug. 12 on Hamilton Avenue.

At least three rounds were shot into the front of a home occupied by a family, including a 1-year-old child, Police Lt. Robert Bracken said.

"Fortunately, no one was struck," he said.

The only description of the shooter that authorities have are that he's a young Hispanic male, Bracken said.

Then, around 3:30 a.m. Aug. 15, someone fired at least five rounds into parked and unoccupied cars on Park Slope.

Police are seeking witnesses or those with information that could help identify the shooters. Callers can remain anonymous, Bracken said. Clifton Police Detective Bureau: (973) 470-5908

