SEE ANYTHING? Boonton Bank Reportedly Robbed

A Boonton bank reportedly was robbed Wednesday afternoon.

It wasn't immediately determined whether the white robber got any money after reportedly passing a note at the Wells Fargo branch on Wootton Street around 12:50 p.m.

Witnesses said he was wearing all black and fled in a black Chevy pickup truck with a cross sticker on the back.

Anyone who might have seen something, or has information that could help find the person responsible, is asked to contact Boonton PD: (973) 402-9371 .

