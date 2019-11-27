Contact Us
SEE ANYTHING? Boonton Bank Reportedly Robbed

Wells Fargo Bank, Wootton Street, Boonton
Wells Fargo Bank, Wootton Street, Boonton Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A Boonton bank reportedly was robbed Wednesday afternoon.

It wasn't immediately determined whether the white robber got any money after reportedly passing a note at the Wells Fargo branch on Wootton Street around 12:50 p.m.

Witnesses said he was wearing all black and fled in a black Chevy pickup truck with a cross sticker on the back.

Anyone who might have seen something, or has information that could help find the person responsible, is asked to contact Boonton PD: (973) 402-9371 .

ALSO SEE: A 29-year-old Airmont man captured by a team of law enforcement agents on Tuesday robbed four banks in Bergen, Rockland and Dutchess counties of $233,000 in all, often by claiming to have a bomb and once by pointing what appeared to be a weapon, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/pascackvalley/police-fire/update-bomb-carrying-bergen-rockland-dutchess-bank-robber-stole-233000-feds-say/779848/

