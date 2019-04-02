Contact Us
SEE ANYTHING? BMW Damaged By Hit-Run Vehicle Outside Parsippany Post Office

Jerry DeMarco
“I’m so angry. It’s at least $2,500 in damages. But I know someone saw something.”
Photo Credit: COURTESY: Ed & Fran Velarde

A North Jersey couple is hoping someone saw the vehicle that scraped the passenger side of their BMW from the back to the front outside the Parsippany post office.

Ed Velarde left the 4 Series coupe for no more than 20 minutes on Monday, only to find small dents, scrapes and the front passenger-side reflector ripped off.

“It looks like they squeezed out of a tight parking spot” at the Waterview Boulevard facility off Route 46, said his wife, Frances.

“It was a white car,” she said. “They left paint behind....I’m so angry. It’s at least $2,500 in damages. But I know someone saw something.”

Anyone who did, or has information that could identify whoever was responsible, is asked to call Parsippany police: (973) 263-4300 .

