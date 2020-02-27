Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Breaking News: Authorities: Fleeing Drug Buyer Hits Paterson Detectives With Car
SEE ANYTHING? Assailant Stabs Hawthorne Pedestrian

Jerry DeMarco
Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Goffle Road, Hawthorne
Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Goffle Road, Hawthorne Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Hawthorne police were trying to find anyone who witnessed a stabbing on a local street.

The 26-year-old victim told police he was walking near Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Goffle Road around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday when the assailant began following him on foot, asking for money, Detective Sgt. Matthew Hoogmoed said.

“The victim said he was struck in the back and when he turned around, he saw the suspect holding a knife and realized he had been stabbed,” Hoogmoed said.

Bystanders called police and the victim was later taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

The assailant fled toward Paterson, the sergeant said.

Anyone who might have seen the incident or the attacker or knows where to find him is asked to contact Hawthorne police: (973) 427-1800 .

ALSO SEE: Clifton detectives tracked down two boys – one of them 14 – who they said stabbed a city man in the chest while robbing him.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/police-detectives-capture-teens-who-stabbed-clifton-man-in-chest-during-street-robbery/784071/

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

