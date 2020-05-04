SEE ANYTHING? Arsonists Set Three Fires Hours Apart In Englewood

Arsonists set three fires two hours apart at the same housing complex in Englewood, said authorities who were seeking the public's help finding those responsible.

A resident and his girlfriend tries to douse the first fire with an extinguisher shortly before midnight Sunday at the Tryon Gardens apartments, Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

Someone had set fire to discarded furniture next to a dumpster, he said.

City firefighters extinguished the blaze, which charred one of the buildings and slightly melted the siding, Halsread said.

There was no damage to the interior, nor were any injuries reported in the fire, which Halstead said appeared suspicious.

Exactly two hours later, at 1:48 a.m. Sunday, simultaneous fires were set near the spot of the first and at another building, the deputy chief said.

The fires "were likely started using an accelerant," Halstead said Capt. Joseph Sorbanelli determined.

Englewood firefighters doused those blazes, as well. No real property damage was done, Halstead said

A group of men or boys were seen running from the scene, the deputy chief said.

Halstead asked that anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help catch whomever was responsible contact the CrimeStoppers group (Bergenfield, Bogota, Englewood, Teaneck & Hackensack).

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards of up to a $1,000 for any information that significantly assists the police in investigations. Tips can be made anonymously on the group’s website at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling (844) 466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Or you could call Englewood police detectives directly: (201) 568-4875 .

Police asked the public's help finding whoever was responsible for the fires. Contributed

