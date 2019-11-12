SEE ANYTHING? Armed Motorcycle Duo Rob Motorist In Palisades Park

Palisades Park police were seeking help identifying a pair of motorcycle-riding robbers who took cash at gunpoint early Tuesday from a motorist they'd been following from New York City.

The rear passenger got off the bike at the corner of East Harriet and Roff avenues around 6:30 a.m. wearing a mask and no helmet and carrying what the victim described as compact handgun, Capt. Anthony Muccio said.

"He put the gun to the victim and robbed him of cash" before the pair rode off, the captain said, adding that the bandits weren't local and just happened to commit the robbery in town.

Muccio asked that anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help catch the robbers immediately contact Palisades Park police: (201) 944-0900 .

He also asked that anyone in the area with surveillance cameras check them for possible images of the robbers.

