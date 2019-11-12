Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Haledon Woman Charged In Ridgefield Park Ex-Girlfriend's Stabbing At Mahwah Clothing Warehouse
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEE ANYTHING? Armed Motorcycle Duo Rob Motorist In Palisades Park

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The rear passenger got off the bike at the corner of East Harriet and Roff avenues in Palisades Park around 6:30 a.m. wearing a mask and no helmet and carrying what the victim described as compact handgun.
The rear passenger got off the bike at the corner of East Harriet and Roff avenues in Palisades Park around 6:30 a.m. wearing a mask and no helmet and carrying what the victim described as compact handgun. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Palisades Park police were seeking help identifying a pair of motorcycle-riding robbers who took cash at gunpoint early Tuesday from a motorist they'd been following from New York City.

The rear passenger got off the bike at the corner of East Harriet and Roff avenues around 6:30 a.m. wearing a mask and no helmet and carrying what the victim described as compact handgun, Capt. Anthony Muccio said.

"He put the gun to the victim and robbed him of cash" before the pair rode off, the captain said, adding that the bandits weren't local and just happened to commit the robbery in town.

Muccio asked that anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help catch the robbers immediately contact Palisades Park police: (201) 944-0900 .

He also asked that anyone in the area with surveillance cameras check them for possible images of the robbers.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.