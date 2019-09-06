Contact Us
SEE ANYTHING? 2 Whacked With Baseball Bats In Passaic Nightclub Brawl

Jerry DeMarco
Anyone who might have seen what happened, or has area surveillance video that could help Passaic police detectives find those responsible is asked to contact them: (973) 365-3939.
Two men were struck with bats in an overnight brawl involving several people Friday outside a Passaic nightclub. City police were seeking witnesses.

Several units responded to a call of a large crowd fighting at the Fiesta nightclub and restaurant on President Street shortly before 1 a.m., Capt. Jonathan Schaer said.

The assailants had fled, leaving two victims with facial injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, he said.

Anyone who might have seen what happened, or has area surveillance video that could help Passaic police detectives find those responsible is asked to contact them: (973) 365-3939 .

