A driver escaped injury Wednesday when his car slammed into a utility pole outside a Ridgewood elementary school.

The four-door Honda slammed into the pole on East Glen Avenue at North Vien Street next to the Benjamin Franklin Middle School around 12:50 p.m.

It toppled a street sign and left the pole leaning over the vehicle.

Casualties included a street sign.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

The driver escaped injury.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.