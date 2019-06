A driver sustained injuries that responders said weren't life-threatening after a sedan slammed into the side of a Totowa firehouse early Tuesday.

The white Mercedes smashed into the side of Fire Rescue Co. 4 on Mitchell Avenue just before 5:30 a.m.

Building officials were determining whether the structure was safe.

No one inside the building was injured, authorities said.

