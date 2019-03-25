Sedan Slams Into Route 17 Furniture Store In Paramus

No injuries were reported after a sedan crashed into a wall in front of a Route 17 furniture store in Paramus Sunday night.

Borough firefighters doused an engine blaze that broke out in the four-door Nissan Ultima after it slammed into The Loft Furniture Outlet on the highway’s southbound side between A&S Drive and Midland Avenue.

The building wasn’t seriously damaged.

A flatbed removed the charred and severely damaged vehicle.

Paramus police and firefighters responded.

Police were investigating the cause.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this account.

