Sedan Slams Into Ridgewood Bank

Jerry DeMarco
The impact caused severe structural damage to the Chase Bank branch on Godwin Avenue in Ridgewood. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A sedan slammed into the side of a Ridgewood bank branch Monday afternoon.

Neither the female driver nor her male passenger was injured when the Infiniti sedan struck the Chase Bank branch in the parking lot on Godwin Avenue off Sherman Place shortly before 1:30 p.m.

However, the impact caused significant structural damage to the building, including broken windows.

Ridgewood police, firefighters and a subcode official were among the responders.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

Village firefighter surveys damage at the Chase Bank branch on Godwin Avenue in Ridgewood.

Boyd A. Loving

