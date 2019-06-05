Contact Us
Sedan Plows Into Ridgewood Train Station

Jerry DeMarco
The driver suffered some type of medical emergency, Ridgewood Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.
The driver suffered some type of medical emergency, Ridgewood Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A sedan slammed into the Ridgewood train station Wednesday afternoon after the 80-year-old driver suffered a medical emergency, authorities said.

The village driver didn't require hospitalization after crashing his Honda Accord into the taxi stand/train station building just after 3 p.m., Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

He'd apparently had some type of medical emergency, the chief said.

Firefighters shored up the building while officials determined its structural integrity.

An investigation was continuing.

