Sedan Driven By Westwood Man, 79, Hits Transformer, Rail, Pole On Route 208 In Franklin Lakes

UPDATE: An out-of-control sedan crashed into a guard rail, transformer and utility pole on Route 208 in Franklin Lakes after it clipped the back of a van, police said Tuesday.

The 79-year-old Westwood driver appeared OK but was taken to The Valley Hospital as a precaution after Monday’s crash on the highway’s northbound side near Ewing Avenue, Capt. John Bakelaar said.

Neither the 75-year-old van driver nor his passenger -- both from Haledon -- were injured, police said.

The driver of the 2019 Subaru Legacy told police he was headed north on Route 208 shortly before 11 a.m. and tried to change lanes because of a tailgater.

As he did, his car struck the rear bumper of 2001 Ford Econoline van and he lost control, sending the Subaru off the highway – where it hit transformer, pole and a stretch of guard rail, according to police.

The Legacy then spun around and came to rest between the right lane and shoulder of the highway, they said, adding that the van driver confirmed the Westwood motorist’s version of events.

Lanes were temporarily closed so crews could clear the wreckage and repair the damage to the electrical equipment. The Subaru had to be towed from the scene, they said.

Franklin Lakes police, firefighters and EMS were joined at the scene by a crew from Orange & Rockland Utilities and the state Department of Transportation, which assisted with traffic.

