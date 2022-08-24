Second Victim In Double Fatal NJ Turnpike Crash ID'd

Police have identified both victims killed last week in a crash on the NJ Turnpike.Seyed Tarighati, 69, of Yonkers, the driver, and his passenger, Robert Birnbaum, 85, of Scarsdale, both died in the crash Friday, Aug. 19 during afternoon rush hour, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

A Toyota Prius driven by Tarighati veered off the right side of the road and struck the guardrail heading south on the western spur around 4:15 p.m. near milepost 107.1 in Newark, Curry said.

The Toyota the crossed over the lanes of travel and struck the center concrete barrier, killing both occupants. The left two lanes were closed for approximately 3 hours resulting in heavy traffic. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.