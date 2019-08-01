Second Suspect In West Orange Million-Dollar Meth Lab Bust Arrested

Another suspect believed to be involved with a large methamphetamine operation based in a West Orange home was arrested in Maplewood, Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura said Wednesday.

Police and sheriff's officers raided the Lorelei Road home Tuesday and seized meth with a street value of about $1 million, Fontoura said. They also arrested Brian Chedahackembruch, 23, who was at the home at the time of the raid. He's accused of running a meth production facility, among other charges.

A second man who lived there, Eduardo Martinez, 39, was also charged but was not at the home when officers converged on it Tuesday night. He was arrested the following day, Fontoura said.

“Our officers, including detectives from the Newark, Irvington, Bloomfield and West Orange police departments, on Wednesday afternoon tracked Eduardo Martinez, 39, of Lorelei Road, West Orange, to a Raymond Terrace residence in Maplewood and placed him into custody,” Fontoura said.

“Our community greatly appreciates the diligence and hard work of these officers in shutting down a major drug threat to Essex County and all of our neighbors in the metropolitan area.”

Martinez faces many of the same charges as Chedahackembruch, including possession of narcotics, maintaining a fortified drug premises and possession of a weapon while committing a narcotics crime.

