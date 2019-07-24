Contact Us
Second Person Killed In Jersey City Since Saturday

Paul Milo
A city man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Jersey City, authorities said.
The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Jersey City man Tuesday night.

Markell Albright had been shot multiple times and was unresponsive when police responding to a report of gunfire found him around 8:20 p.m. near 125 Wilkinson Ave. He was pronounced dead at Jersey City Medical Center about a half-hour later.

The prosecutor's office asks that anyone with information on Albright's killing call 201-915-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/ .

Albright is the second person shot and killed in the city since Saturday. Another young man, 19-year-old Jordan Herron, suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest around 12:45 a.m. along New Heckman Drive.

