Second Man Charged With Murder In Jersey City Shooting

A second man has been arrested in charged in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Jersey City resident after the first suspect turned himself in, authorities said.

Tyree Witherspoon, 28, of Jersey City, was arrested on Stevens Avenue without incident Friday in connection with the April 4 killing of Akim Ward, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Devon Tutten, 23, turned himself into the Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit on Duncan Avenue and arrested Monday, May 4, Suarez said.

Witherspoon was arrested on murder and weapons offenses, Suarez said. He was transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearny pending his first court appearance.

Police responding to a report of shots fired near Ocean Avenue between Bidwell and Bayview avenues found Ward with gunshot wounds to his upper body April 4 around 3:15 p.m., authorities said.

Ward was transported to the Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead just after 3:30 p.m. The cause of death was determined to be gunshot wounds and the manner of death was determined to be homicide.

