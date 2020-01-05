Second Man Charged With Attempted Murder Of NJ State Trooper Investigating Mobile Home Invasion

UPDATE: New Jersey State Police captured and charged a second man with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer in the shooting of an NJSP detective investigating a trailer park home invasion committed by a group of women, authorities said Friday.

Ex-con Tremaine M. Hadden, 27, of Bridgeton, was released from state prison last September after serving 5 ½ years for robbery conspiracy and weapons convictions out of Cumberland County.

Hadden opened fire on Detective Richard Hershey with Najzeir “Naz” Hutchings, 21, among others, in South Jersey last Saturday, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and NJSP Supt. Col. Patrick J. Callahan said.

Hershey was investigating a home invasion from earlier that evening at the Harding Woods mobile home park on Harding Highway in Pittsgrove, they said.

Five women had forced their way into a trailer and assaulted the owner – breaking a rib and lacerating a lung -- while stealing her iPhone, Grewal and Callahan said.

Hershey identified himself as a law enforcement officer when he was approached by a hostile group – identified as Hadden, Hutchings, Kareen "Kai" Warner Jr., 19, and Colby Opperman, 18, all of Bridgeton -- who pulled up in a caravan of five vehicles hours later and confronted him, they said.

Some members of the caravan were armed with guns, and at least two – Hadden and Hutchings – opened fire from separate vehicles, wounding Hershey in the upper leg, Grewal and Callahan said.

The detective returned fire, forcing the defendants to flee, they said.

He underwent surgery at Cooper University Hospital in Camden and was recovering, authorities said.

A member of the caravan was treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound in her leg and was released, they said, adding that she wasn’t charged.

Eight defendants were initially identified and captured by New Jersey State Police Fugitive and TEAMS units, assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force and the ATF.

State Police seized Hadden Thursday night, Grewal and Callahan said.

The announcement of Hadden’s arrest falls on what is known as Survivors Day, when NJSP troopers “who made the ultimate sacrifice” are honored, Callahan noted.

There have been 75 to date.

“I will be forever grateful that on this Survivors Day, instead of grieving a fallen trooper, I am able to inform the public that we have apprehended a suspect who poses a grave danger to our state troopers and society,” the superintendent said. “I commend the State Police detectives and our partners who worked tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice.”

Najzeir “Naz” Hutchings NJAG

The Salem County Prosecutor’s Office charged the five women for the home invasion, while Grewal’s Office of Public Integrity & Accountability (OPIA) charged the three men in the shooting.

All were being held in the Salem County Jail pending detention hearings.

“We have zero tolerance for those who violently attack our law enforcement officers,” Grewal said. “Our state troopers put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe, and Saturday’s incident is an important reminder of the brave work our troopers perform.”

“Anyone attempting to murder a New Jersey state trooper, or any member of law enforcement, will find no safe haven,” Calahan added. “Our pursuit will be relentless, unwavering and swift.”

It began with a 6:15 p.m. home invasion by the women, identified as Jazmin Valentin, 32, Yomari Lazu, 43, Iramari Lazu, 22, Mayra Roblero, 52, and Maria Betancourt, 39, of Vineland.

Authorities charged all with aggravated assault, robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery, as well as burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Hutchings and Hadden, meanwhile, was charged with first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault on a police officer and weapons offenses.

For Hadden, that included being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Warner and Opperman were each charged with weapons offenses.

“Anyone who would open fire on a law enforcement officer conducting an investigation, as Hutchings is alleged to have done, represents a grave danger to the community,” said Director Thomas Eicher of the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability. “Justice demanded swift action in this case, as did public safety.

“We will continue to work closely with the New Jersey State Police to ensure that those responsible for this attack are prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Investigating were the NJSP’s Major Crime Unit South, Troop “A” Criminal Investigation Office, Crime Scene Investigation Unit and Cold Case Unit, along with the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office and state Office of Public Integrity and Accountability.

