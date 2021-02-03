Second Gas Station Robbery In Four Days Near GWB Just Like The First

The script was nearly the same when armed robbers held up a second gas station in four days near the George Washington Bridge, authorities said.

This time, a gang of five held up a LukOil station on Fletcher Avenue in Fort Lee shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday, Police Capt. Ricky Mirkovic said.

The robbers commanded an employee and patron in the store not to call police, then demanded money, Mirkovic said.

One of them had a silver folding knife and anther made a gesture beneath his sweatshirt as if he had a gun, the captain said.

One of the robbers took money from one register and then tried to smash another open by throwing it on the floor, Mirkovic said.

The robbers eventually took the register with $1,500 in it and roughly $450 worth of ‘Backwoods’ tobacco products, he added.

All five robbers ran north on foot.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

The robbery bore the trademarks of another holdup at the Patwalia Food Mart in the Shell station on eastbound Route 46 at Bergen Boulevard on Wednesday, in which one of the bandits asked an employee, “Do you want to die?”

Three robbers in that holdup fled with $2,700, cigars and cigarettes after one pulled a knife and another acted like he had a gun, Mirkovic said.

A companion then pulled a knife and demanded more money from the clerks.

Both gas stations offer quick, convenient escape routes that would have criminals on the other side of the Hudson River in minutes.

Anyone who might have witnessed either robbery or has information that could help identify those responsible is asked to contact Fort Lee police: (201) 592-3700.

