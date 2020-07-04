Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Second Body Pulled From Same Jersey City Waterfront Hours After First

A second body was recovered from the Jersey Shore waterfront where a female was found floating early this morning. (Inset photo shows second recovery, main photo is first recovery of female).
A second body was recovered from the Jersey Shore waterfront hours after a lifeless female was found floating early July Fourth.

Authorities returned to Morris Canal Park where they pulled a body -- or part of a body -- from the Hudson River near the Colgate clock around 12:45 p.m., residents told Daily Voice.

Hours earlier, a female's body was recovered from the same area. It was not immediately clear if the incidents were related.

