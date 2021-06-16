Secaucus Prostitution Sting Nets Three Arrests, Chief Says

Three women were arrested on prostitution charges in Secaucus last week, authorities said.

The arrests were part of an effort within the township to combat vice related crimes, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

The following individuals were arrested on June 9, he said:

Lucy Oviedo Ramos, 32, of the Dominican Republic, for engaging in prostitution.

Shannon Cave, 25, Union City, for engaging in prostitution and promoting prostitution.

Edily Perez Batista, 25, of Elizabeth, for engaging in prostitution.

Miller did not release the locations where the arrests occurred.

