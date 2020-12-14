Secaucus PD: Routine Traffic Stop Turns Up Handgun Loaded With High-Capacity Magazine

A routine motor vehicle stop turned up a handgun loaded with a high-capacity magazine and 23 bullets over the weekend in Secaucus, police said.

Officer Michael Borrelli stopped a car at Paterson Plank Road and 1st Street for having tinted windows just before 1 p.m. Dec. 12, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

During the stop, Borrelli noticed a semi-automatic handgun right next to the driver's seat, Miller said.

The handgun contained a 30-round magazine, loaded with 23 .45 caliber bullets, the chief said.

The driver -- Christopher Ray, 29 of District Heights, Maryland -- was arrested, Miller said.

“This is yet another reminder of the danger that our police officers face on a daily basis," Miller said. “Proactive policing is vital in keeping the Secaucus community safe and I fully support my officers’ efforts."

Ray was charged in the Hudson County Correctional Facility on weapons offenses.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.