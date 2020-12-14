Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Secaucus PD: Routine Traffic Stop Turns Up Handgun Loaded With High-Capacity Magazine

Cecilia Levine
Christopher Ray
Christopher Ray Photo Credit: Secaucus Police

A routine motor vehicle stop turned up a handgun loaded with a high-capacity magazine and 23 bullets over the weekend in Secaucus, police said.

Officer Michael Borrelli stopped a car at Paterson Plank Road and 1st Street for having tinted windows just before 1 p.m. Dec. 12, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

During the stop, Borrelli noticed a semi-automatic handgun right next to the driver's seat, Miller said.

The handgun contained a 30-round magazine, loaded with 23 .45 caliber bullets, the chief said.

The driver -- Christopher Ray, 29 of District Heights, Maryland -- was arrested, Miller said.

“This is yet another reminder of the danger that our police officers face on a daily basis," Miller said. “Proactive policing is vital in keeping the Secaucus community safe and I fully support my officers’ efforts."

Ray was charged in the Hudson County Correctional Facility on weapons offenses.

