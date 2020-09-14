Secaucus PD: Florida Driver Nabbed With Handgun, Hollow Point Bullets In DWI Crash

A Florida driver who had been drinking was found with a handgun and hollow point bullets in a Secaucus crash last week, authorities said.

Police responding to a crash in the Park Plaza Drive Walmart parking lot found James Milien, 30, of Lehigh Acres, FL around 9:45 p.m. Friday, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

It is not clear if any other vehicles were involved.

Milien was served a DWI, motor vehicle summonses and charged with several weapons offenses before being transported to the Hudson County Jail.

