Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Ambulance Driver Ejected In Norwood Garbage Truck Crash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Secaucus PD: Firefighters Rescue Sweating, Crying Girls From 140-Degree Car As Caretaker Shops

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Restaurant Depot, Seacaucus
Restaurant Depot, Seacaucus Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Paterson woman was charged with leaving her two kids in a 140-degree car for nearly 25 minutes while she shopped in Secaucus, police said.

A Restaurant Depot shopper who saw the girls, 4 and 2, inside of the car called police around 4 p.m. Friday, when the temperature outside was 85 degrees, Chief Dennis Miller told NJ.com.

The girls were "sweating a profusely crying" after firefighters opened the car doors and took them out, Miller said. The temperature inside of the vehicle was approximately 140 degrees, according to Miller.

Yamelth Olivo-Rodriguez, 23, was arrested when she came out to her car around 4:30 p.m., police said. She was charged with child endangerment, served a complaint and released from police custody. It was not clear if Olivo-Rodriguez was the girls' mother.

The girls were given fluids and evaluated at the scene then taken into protective custody, the chief said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.