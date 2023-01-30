Secaucus Officers Revive Elderly Man

A Secaucus man is alive and well thanks to the quick thinking of three city policemen, officials say.

Lt. Christopher Rinaldi was called to the corner of Seaview Drive and New County Road just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, for a reported medical emergency. There, he found an elderly man laying unresponsive on the ground and not breathing, the department said.

Just as Rinaldi began performing CPR, officers Mikhail Kowlessar and Kasey Kelly arrived on the scene, officials wrote. The pair assisted with the CPR before grabbing their defibrillator and administering a "shock" to the victim's chest, police said.

Soon after, emergency medics arrived and were able to find the victim's pulse. As of Monday, Jan. 30, he remains hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit but is said to be in stable condition.

"I am extremely proud of these officers and commend their determination in performing these lifesaving measures," wrote Chief Dennis Miller in a statement.

"I am especially proud that these officers utilized their training and the equipment provided to them, worked as a team and were able to bring this victim back to life."

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.