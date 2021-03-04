Secaucus Neighborhood Shelters In Place For FBI Investigation

Secaucus police ordered a local neighborhood to shelter in place for an FBI investigation.

Initial and unconfirmed reports say only that law enforcement agents were called to Osprey Place due to a barricaded subject around 12:15 p.m.

About an hour later, police told residents of Riverside Drive, Osprey Court, Mallard Place and Blue Heron Drive to shelter in place.

Secaucus police deferred further comments to the FBI.

Police were still at the scene as of 2 p.m., residents told Daily Voice.

This is a developing story. Send photos to clevine@dailyvoice.com

