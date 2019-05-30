Secaucus Burglary Suspects Caught In North Bergen Following Miles-Long Chase

An interrupted burglary in Secaucus Wednesday afternoon launched a chase through part of Hudson County before two suspects were caught in North Bergen, authorities said.

A woman called police around 1:40 p.m. and said two men were trying to break into her Moller Street house, Secaucus Police Capt. Dennis Miller said.

When they realized the woman was home, the men left the house and fled south on County Avenue in a vehicle reported stolen out of Paterson, Miller said.

Secaucus Lt. Martin Moreda tried to stop the vehicle as it headed towards Exit 15X on the New Jersey Turnpike, Miller said.

The driver kept going, with Moreda pursuing the vehicle as it headed east on Route 495 East and eventually onto the 30th Street ramp into North Bergen, with the fleeing suspects tossing burglary proceeds out the window, Miller said.

They hit traffic at that point, however, then got out and ran, the captain said.

Jeffrey O. Sanders, 51, of Montclair, was arrested on 28th Street in North Bergen shortly after, Miller said.

Dwayne A. Thorpe, 50, of Garfield, bolted through nearby backyards as State Police, Hudson County sheriff’s officers and police from Union City and North Bergen joined the pursuit, he said.

After forming a perimeter, they captured Thorpe on the roof of a Newkirk Avenue apartment building, Miller said.

Sanders and Thorpe were each charged with burglary, resisting arrest, conspiracy and possession of burglary tools.

Thorpe, who police said was driving the getaway vehicle, was also charged with eluding, receiving stolen property and an additional burglary charge for allegedly breaking into the apartment building on Newkirk.

Sanders was also wanted on four burglary warrants issued out of Edison.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.