Secaucus Bank Teller Catches Fraudster In The Act

A teller at the Secaucus TD Bank sniffed out a New York man trying to cash a fraudulent check from a Union County church.

Ronald Weston tried cashing an $850 check from Plainfield Christian Church made out to someone else at the Paterson Plank Road bank Saturday, Secaucus Police Capt. Dennis Miller said.

The teller tried stalling Weston -- who only became agitated and went behind the counter, grabbing the teller and threatening to damage property, authorities said.

The 64-year-old fraudster left the bank empty-handed but was arrested shortly after when Secaucus police found him at a Route 3 gas station, according to Miller.

Weston was charged with simple assault, displaying a fraudulent government document, forgery, terroristic threats, identity theft, criminal attempt of theft and drug possession, according to Miller.

Weston was served his complaint summons and released.

