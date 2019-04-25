Search For Missing Phone In Bayonne Leads To Violent Attack: Police

Two Bayonne residents forced their way into a home and attacked the people living there believing that a missing cell phone was inside, Bayonne police said.

Raymond Rouse, 21, and a woman, India Schenck, 22, arrived at a West 20th Street home shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday and began banging on the door, according to the residents, a 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman. The couple was at the home with their children.

When the woman answered the door, Rouse told her a GPS tracking program indicated that the phone was at the home. The woman told Rouse no one had the phone and closed the door.

When someone began banging on the door again, the woman answered once more and was greeted by Schenck, who forced her way inside the home and pushed the woman back into the kitchen. Schenck grabbed the woman's hair in the struggle and both spilled into the hallway, where Schenck grabbed a weightlifting dumbbell and struck the woman in the head, according to the account given to police.

Schenck also allegedly attacked the woman with a broom.

The male emerged from a bedroom to investigate and was briefly knocked unconscious by a punch to the face from Rouse, police said. Rouse continued to strike the man until the man grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Rouse in the arm.

The melee ended when Rouse and Schenck left the apartment. The woman called police, who arrested the two near the home. The couple were later treated at Bayonne Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Rouse and Schenck face charges of assault, burglary, theft and conspiracy. Schenck has also been charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.