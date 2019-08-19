Contact Us
Search For Drowned Dad Continues On Greenwood Lake

Jerry DeMarco
The Monsey pair went into the water at the New Jersey/New York border just north of the Sportsmen's Marina at Lakeside Avenue in Hewitt early Sunday evening.
UPDATE: The search for the body of a 38-year-old Rockland man believed drowned while trying to rescue his daughter during a boating excursion on Greenwood Lake resumed Monday morning, responders said.

The Monsey pair went into the water at the New Jersey/New York border just north of the Sportsmen's Marina at Lakeside Avenue in Hewitt early Sunday evening, a West Milford police source told Daily Voice.

Rescuers got to the 10-year-old youngster, who was OK, according to Mid-Hudson News .

What began as a rescue turned into a recovery around 6 p.m., however, the township police source said.

The West Milford Police Dive Team and township firefighters were summoned, along with New Jersey and New York State Police and police and firefighters from the village of Greenwood Lake, he said.

Thunderstorms temporarily suspended the search around 8 p.m. Sunday.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

