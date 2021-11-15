Search For Boaters In Delaware River Turns To Recovery Mission

The search for boaters who went missing when their vessel capsized over the weekend on the Delaware River has turned to a recovery mission, authorities said.

Several search and rescue teams including the US Coast Guard were called to the area near Crown Point Road in West Deptford around 2:10 p.m. Saturday, authorities and sources said.

The small speed boat had apparently overturned, sending three occupants overboard. One was rescued by Good Samaritans and the other two remained missing as of Monday morning.

"The search and rescue has transitioned into a recovery operation," New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and no further information was available.

