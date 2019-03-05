Scuffle At DMV: Bronx Man Caught Trying To Use Fake Docs To Get NJ License, Oakland Police Say

Some pushing and shoving at the DMV office in Oakland preceded the arrest of a Bronx man who police said tried to use a fake driver's license from Puerto Rico to get one in New Jersey.

An investigator and security guard tried to stop Sean Volguez, 26, from leaving when things got a little physical last Tuesday, Detective Lt. Christian Eldridge said.

Officer Jonathan Coleman and Sgt. Ryan O'Keefe responded to the Motor Vehicle Commission office at the Copper Tree Mall on Ramapo Valley Road, where Volguez gave them a bogus name, Eldridge said.

They took him into custody, he said.

Both the security guard and investigator said the dustup didn't warrant charges, "as it was only some pushing," the captain said.

Volguez was released pending a detention hearing on fraud-related charges.

