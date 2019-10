No injuries were reported in a Friday afternoon school bus crash on Route 80 eastbound in Paterson, authorities said.

The bus was carrying 30 students from Passaic County Technical Institute when it collided with a Saturn on the Exit 57 ramp, New Jersey State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

Minor delays were reported as of 4:40 p.m.

