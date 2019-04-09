Contact Us
School Bus Carrying 16 Students Continues On Route After Long Hill Fender Bender

Cecilia Levine
A school bus with 16 students on board continued on its way after being struck in a chain reaction crash Wednesday morning in Long Hill, authorities said.

No injuries were reported in the 7:10 a.m. incident on Morristown Road, Long Hill police said.

The driver, headed to Warren Hills Regional High School, was stopped to pick up a student when the pick-up behind it was hit by another car, Long Hill police said.

The bus suffered minimal damage and the driver continued on its way to school with a minor delay, police said.

