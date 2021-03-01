Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: GOTCHA! Gun-Toting Fugitive Wanted For Shooting Two In 2017 Nabbed By Paterson Police
DV Pilot Police & Fire

School Bus Carrying 12 Children Crashes In Jersey City

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
School bus
School bus Photo Credit: Wokandapix / Pixabay

A school bus carrying a dozen students struck a parked car Monday morning in Jersey City.

The privately-owned bus was parked near Stuyvesant Avenue and JFK Boulevard when it rolled into a parked vehicle around 10:10 a.m., city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

None of the students, ages 10 and 11, were injured. 

The driver of the other vehicle, however, was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, Wallace-Scalcione said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.