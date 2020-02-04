Scent Of A Bagman: Maywood Police Seize $4,646 In Suspected Drug Cash

Contact Us
Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy MAYWOOD PD

A New York City driver was charged with money laundering after a Maywood police officer who stopped him found $4,646 in suspected drug cash, authorities said.

Officer Peter Donatello smelled pot in a 2015 Mercedes Benz after pulling over the driver, 37-year-old Fernando Ramirez, for traffic violations, Detective Sgt. Jason Liaban said.

Donatello then found that Ramirez’s driver license was suspended, Liaban said.

A search turned up the rubber-banded cash, along with some marijuana, in the vehicle, the sergeant said.

K-9 Ryker later gave a positive indication for the scent of drugs on the money, he said.

Ramirez was released after being charged pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack. Borough police seized the money for forfeiture.

