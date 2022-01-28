Contact Us
SCAM ALERT: Men Used Counterfeit $100 Bills At Several NJ Gas Stations, Police Say

Valerie Musson
QuickChek in Cedar Knolls
QuickChek in Cedar Knolls Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Two men have been charged after allegedly using counterfeit bills at several gas stations throughout the Garden State, authorities said Friday.

Mohammad Kamara, 30, of Newark, and Tonney Manyango, 29, of Sayreville, are accused of asking for $3.00 worth of gas at QuickChek in Cedar Knolls, paying with a counterfeit $100 bill, and asking for change for a second counterfeit $100 bill on Jan. 4, Hanover Police said.

A follow-up investigation found that several other convenience stores throughout New Jersey had recently experienced a similar scam between Jan. 4 and Jan. 6, authorities said.

The suspects and their vehicle were identified via surveillance footage, police said.

Both were charged with forgery, transporting counterfeit U.S. currency, conducting a transaction with counterfeit U.S. currency, theft by deception and conspiracy before being released pending future court appearances.

