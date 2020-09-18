Sandwiches, Candy, Scratchoffs, Heroin: Paterson Store Owner Busted, Drugs, $16,575 Seized

A Paterson merchant supplemented his income selling heroin and more from his store right next to a public school, authorities said.

Narcotics Division detectives watched Jose Acevedo, 51, sell seven heroin folds to a city man at MC Power Grill and Deli on Union Avenue, next door to the K-4 No. 14 school, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

They then then raided the business and Acevedo’s Garrison Street home, seizing various drugs, as well as more than $16,500 in alleged proceeds, he said.

Acevedo was carrying 40 heroin folds when they arrested him outside the store during the simultaneous raids, Speziale said.

They found another 50 folds in the store, along with a small amount of pot and $587 in suspected proceeds, he said.

A search at Acevedo’s home, meanwhile, turned up some more pot and $15,988 that was seized for forfeiture, the director said.

Acevedo was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance on various drug charges in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

