Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Safety Officials: Man OK After Falling 15 Feet From Morristown Garage Ceiling

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Morristown Medical Center
Morristown Medical Center Photo Credit: Morristown Medical Center Facebook

A man who fell 15 feet onto concrete from a Morristown garage ceiling is expected to survive, the DailyRecord reports.

Police found the man lying on the floor in the kitchen of the Robertson Court condo around 11 a.m. Thursday, and noticed a large hole in the garage ceiling indicating a 15-foot fall, public safety officials said.

The man was taken to Morristown Medical Center with a fractured right leg and lower back pain, the article says.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.