Safety Officials: Man OK After Falling 15 Feet From Morristown Garage Ceiling

A man who fell 15 feet onto concrete from a Morristown garage ceiling is expected to survive, the DailyRecord reports.

Police found the man lying on the floor in the kitchen of the Robertson Court condo around 11 a.m. Thursday, and noticed a large hole in the garage ceiling indicating a 15-foot fall, public safety officials said.

The man was taken to Morristown Medical Center with a fractured right leg and lower back pain, the article says.

