North Passaic Daily Voice
Hackensack Police

SAFETY CHECK: Hackensack Police Inspecting, Installing Child Safety Seats For Parents

Jerry DeMarco
A staggering 80% of child safety seats are improperly installed, studies show.
Because installing child safety seats -- and using them -- is so extremely important, Hackensack police this Saturday will check and/or install seats for free.

Officers will be in the rear parking lot of the Hackensack Police Department at 225 State Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They will answer questions and help you keep your children safe.

The timing is coincidental yet fortunate: Earlier this month, a 4-week-old boy who authorities said was sitting on his mother's lap was killed in a car crash in Hackensack.

SEE: https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/hackensack/police-fire/4-week-old-boy-killed-in-hackensack-crash/769830/

