SAFE & SOUND: Boy, 7, Feared Abducted From Garfield Walmart Walked To Lodi, Police Say

Jerry DeMarco
Garfield Walmart
Garfield Walmart Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photo

An all-out search for a 7-year-old boy who went missing from his parents at the Garfield Walmart ended Friday afternoon when police found him safe and sound in Lodi.

The boy's mother told police they'd gone shopping for school supplies around 1 p.m. when they turned around and he was gone, Lt. Richard Uram said.

Security guards who searched the store with no luck were joined by several Garfield police officers, Uram said.

An alert also was broadcast to surrounding towns, bringing police from Lodi, Passaic, Saddle Brook and Wallington, as well as Bergen County sheriff's officers.

"The entire complex was searched, as well as the surrounding areas," before the boy was found near Passaic and South Main streets in Lodi.

"He appeared to be good health," Uram said.

Police Chief Raymond Kovach thanked all the departments that responded.

